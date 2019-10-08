APS superintendent announces retirement
KOB Web Staff
October 08, 2019 05:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Raquel Reedy announced Tuesday that she would retire at the end of contract, which expires June 30, 2020.
“I have devoted over forty years to APS, and APS is truly my dear family,” said Reedy. “I have announced my retirement now to allow adequate time to organize a search for a replacement who understands and personifies everything that makes Albuquerque Public Schools so unique and special. I will do whatever I can to ensure a smooth transition."
Reedy has been the superintendent for APS since April 2016.
The APS Board will address the search for Reedy’s replacement at a meeting Wednesday.
Updated: October 08, 2019 05:21 PM
Created: October 08, 2019 04:45 PM
