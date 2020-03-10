APS suspends all out-of-state travel for staff, students due to coronavirus | KOB 4
APS suspends all out-of-state travel for staff, students due to coronavirus

APS suspends all out-of-state travel for staff, students due to coronavirus

Joshua Panas
Updated: March 10, 2020 04:21 PM
Created: March 10, 2020 04:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools is suspending all out-of-state travel for students and staff due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a post on the district's website, the postponement will extend until further notice.

So far, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico. 

Read the district's full statement


