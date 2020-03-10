APS suspends all out-of-state travel for staff, students due to coronavirus

Photo: Albuquerque Public Schools
Joshua Panas
Updated: March 10, 2020 04:21 PM
Created: March 10, 2020 04:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools is suspending all out-of-state travel for students and staff due to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a post on the district's website, the postponement will extend until further notice.
So far, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico.
