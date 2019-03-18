APS takes steps to protects students against the flu

Dr. Michael Landen, who is the state Epidemiologist with the New Mexico Department of Health, said this year's flu season is quite different than last year.

“We're having a very long influenza season,” Landen said. “Last year was probably a more severe influenza season, this is a very long season."

Dr. Landen said this year, there are two influenza strains.

“The good news is that the vaccine works for both those," he said.

Dr. Landen said about half of all New Mexicans get vaccinated which is why aps makes it a priority.

The Health Department reports 27 flu-related deaths in New Mexico this season.

Dr. Landen said this year’s flu season could last until June.