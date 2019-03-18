APS takes steps to protects students against the flu | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APS takes steps to protects students against the flu

Ryan Laughlin
March 18, 2019 05:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As the number of flu cases continue to rise in New Mexico, the Albuquerque Public School district is taking a proactive step to prevent the virus from having a major impact in classrooms.

Advertisement

Judith Edwards, senior director of nursing, said the district issued around 4,500 flu shots for elementary-aged students this school year.

“As adorable and as wonderful as those children are, they're the primary carriers of influenza," Edwards said.

Dr. Michael Landen, who is the state Epidemiologist with the New Mexico Department of Health, said this year's flu season is quite different than last year.

“We're having a very long influenza season,” Landen said. “Last year was probably a more severe influenza season, this is a very long season."

Dr. Landen said this year, there are two influenza strains.

“The good news is that the vaccine works for both those," he said.

Dr. Landen said about half of all New Mexicans get vaccinated which is why aps makes it a priority.

The Health Department reports 27 flu-related deaths in New Mexico this season.

Dr. Landen said this year’s flu season could last until June.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: March 18, 2019 05:27 PM
Created: March 18, 2019 03:42 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Rideshare driver shot, killed passenger on I-25
APD: Rideshare driver shot, killed passenger on I-25
11-year-old boy who was considered 'endangered' found safe
11-year-old boy who was considered 'endangered' found safe
Woman concerned after getting car returned with someone else's belongings inside
Woman concerned after getting car returned with someone else's belongings inside
Southbound I-25 was closed for hours at Candelaria, one person dead
Southbound I-25 was closed for hours at Candelaria, one person dead
Police: Unattended running car with girl, 5, inside stolen
Victor Castillo
Advertisement




APD: Rideshare driver shot, killed passenger on I-25
APD: Rideshare driver shot, killed passenger on I-25
Vandal decapitates Roswell's Alien Bob
Vandal decapitates Roswell's Alien Bob
Neighbors frustrated with nuisance property in SE Albuquerque
Neighbors frustrated with nuisance property in SE Albuquerque
USPS truck catches fire in Roswell
USPS truck catches fire in Roswell
APS takes steps to protects students against the flu
APS takes steps to protects students against the flu