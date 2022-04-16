APS teacher accused of sexually harassing student | KOB 4
APS teacher accused of sexually harassing student

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 16, 2022 05:04 PM
Created: April 16, 2022 03:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A teacher from West Mesa High School is accused of sexually harassing a student.

Scott McLeod - who taught automotive - is accused of sexually harassing an unidentified 17-year-old girl and making "inappropriate comments."

KOB 4 is waiting to hear back from Albuquerque Public Schools on whether McLeod is still an employee.

McLeod is also tied to the Sheryl Williams Stapleton corruption case. He is one of the witnesses set to testify about his role in Stapleton's alleged racketeering and money laundering scheme.



 


