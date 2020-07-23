APS, teachers union reach agreement on in-person schooling

The agreement notes that high-risk employees will be able to request to work remotely.

APS officials said they will provide employees with masks, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer.

The district may also delay hybrid learning beyond Sept. 8 if they determine that on-site education cannot be conducted safely.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to address school reopening plans during a 3 p.m. press conference Thursday.

To read the full COVID-19 Memoranda of Understanding, click here. To see the reentry plan, click here.

In a joint statement to APS employees, APS Interim Superintendent Scott Elder and ATF President Ellen Bernstein wrote:



"We hope that this joint communication finds you, and yours, doing well and staying healthy. As the District prepares to implement its Instructional and Operational Reentry Plan for this upcoming school year, APS and ATF staff worked diligently and collaboratively to create the attached COVID-19 Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) between Albuquerque Public Schools and the Albuquerque Teachers Federation. APS and ATF know that in-person schooling is best for our students. Unfortunately, there are still significant COVID-19 related concerns about the safety of students, educators, and our communities. To that end, we believe this MOU will continue to move us forward to the safe return to in-person schooling.

APS and ATF will continue to work collaboratively to determine how to most effectively utilize staff during this time. All paid staff should be available to participate in the ongoing improvement of the educational process to best meet the needs of our students during this very challenging time. APS and ATF mutually agree and understand that schools and educators will face challenges and barriers that will need to be addressed. We believe that the negotiated MOU will help all of you to keep safe and keep schools running.

Lastly, we share the mutual belief that providing a high-quality education for the children of Albuquerque is our paramount objective. We also believe and affirm that it must be safe to do so."