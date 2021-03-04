APS to begin hybrid model when Bernalillo County is in Green | KOB 4
Brittany Costello
Updated: March 04, 2021 05:23 PM
Created: March 04, 2021 04:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Public School Board of Education voted Wednesday to move forward with hybrid learning after Bernalillo County reaches the Green level of restrictions.

Once in green, teachers would have a week to prepare their classrooms. Then, students, K through 12, would be allowed to return to the school. 

"Being Green means the following two things have to happen: We have to have a percentage of positive test cases less than 5% for that two weeks, and we have to have a count of cases per 100,000 population 8 or less for that two weeks," said Dr. David Peercy, president of the school board. 

Hybrid Plan

  • Students would return two days a week. 
  • Students with last names A-I would go to class Monday and Tuesday.
  • Wednesday would be remote.
  • Thursday and Friday would be for students with last names beginning with M through Z.
  • Hybrid model would be a digital curriculum.
     


