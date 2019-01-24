APS to host community forum following alleged racial incident | KOB 4
Marian Camacho
January 24, 2019 06:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Public Schools is set to host a community forum following an alleged racial incident at Cibola High School.

Late last year, english teacher Mary Eastin resigned after she was accused of calling a Native American student a "bloody indian," and cutting another Native American girl's braid.

Since the incident, APS has been working with local and national experts to draft up a solution.

Today's community forum will provide updates on the solutions they have identified and give community members the opportunity to give input.

The forum will start at 5 p.m. tonight at the Paradise Hills Community Center.

