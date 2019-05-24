APS to host job fair to fill open positions | KOB 4
APS to host job fair to fill open positions

Marian Camacho
May 24, 2019 11:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Public Schools is looking to fill some open positions.

The district is hosting a job fair next Wednesday, May 29. Openings include nurses, special education teachers, regular ed teachers, educational assistants, coaches, custodians, maintenance and operations worker, secretaries, bus drivers, counselors and substitute teachers.

Applicants can apply online ahead of time. Click here to view the available positions and apply.

Those who attend the job fair are asked to bring their resume, a cover letter and license. District officials say principals will hold interviews on the spot and job offers may be made on site.

The job fair will be Wednesday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Berna Facio Professional Development Complex at 3315 Louisiana Blvd. NE.

