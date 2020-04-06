APS to issue Chromebooks to high school students who need them

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Officials with Albuquerque Public Schools report that the district has purchased 18,000 Chromebooks for high school students.
The Chromebooks were a $6 million investment, for the approximately 30% of students who don't have a device at home.
"We do anticipate to meet the need of every family that does not have a device," said Chief Information and Strategy Officer Richard Bowman.
APS will start handing out the Chromebooks on Wednesday, giving priority to seniors.
The Chromebooks will be distributed at all 13 high schools, in a drive-thru setting. Students will need their student ID or ID number to check out a Chromebook.
