APS cancels classes Friday amid cyberattack

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: January 13, 2022 01:37 PM
Created: January 13, 2022 01:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- All Albuquerque Public Schools will remain closed Friday, Jan. 14, as the district recovers from a cyberattack that compromised some systems.
According to APS, the compromised systems are used to take attendance, contact families in emergencies and assure that students are picked up from school by authorized adults. Professionals are working to reopen the school Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Athletics and other extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled while schools are closed, but meals will not be served.
APS administrative offices will remain open Friday and essential school employees will be expected to report to work.
In response to the closure, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico will offer free all-day programming for youth, ages 5 to 18, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at its 3333 Truman St. NE location. To register, click this link or call 505-521-7900.
