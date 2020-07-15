APS sends its hybrid back-to-school plan to PED for approval

The district said they will supply masks, cleaning supplies, and hand sanitizer for classrooms, common areas and buses. Masks will be required for all individuals on campus.

APS leaders said this plan took thousands of man-hours to finish. It still needs approval from the Public Education Department, but APS leaders said they worked with the state on this plan.

Some school board members voiced concerns that a late-August start date may be too early. Other teachers said that learning should be completely online for the time being.

"Schools do not have the funds, the means or the ability to provide a safe in-person environment for students or staff. No, not even in a hybrid setting. How many children and staff is an acceptable number to die," said Elsie Stott, a teacher at Albuquerque High.

"Dead students can't learn. Dead teachers can't teach. Dead parents and guardians can't parent. I urge you to enact 100% online learning and not consider any form of in-person school," said Garfield Middle School teacher Kristine Mayle.

The question of funding still remains. Cleaning supplies and buses are estimated at $300 million. APS leaders said they're expected to have $10 to$25 million dollars less for this year's budget compared to what it was planning on before coronavirus.

An APS spokesperson said that these plans are all subject to change, depending on what's happening with the virus.