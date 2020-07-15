APS sends its hybrid back-to-school plan to PED for approval

Tommy Lopez
July 15, 2020
Created: July 15, 2020 06:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Public Schools are submitting a hybrid learning plan for the upcoming school year to the State Public Education Department for approval.
The school year is slated to begin online August 12 then switch to in-person learning on September 8. Staff will arrive one week before the start of school to train and set up their classrooms to promote social distancing. All students K-12 can opt for an online-only learning model.
Schools will rotate students every week, keeping occupancy at 50%. Students with last names beginning with letters A through L will be in one group and M through Z last names will be another.
Mondays will be designated online learning days and schools will be deep-cleaned during this time.
The district said they will supply masks, cleaning supplies, and hand sanitizer for classrooms, common areas and buses. Masks will be required for all individuals on campus.
APS leaders said this plan took thousands of man-hours to finish. It still needs approval from the Public Education Department, but APS leaders said they worked with the state on this plan.
Some school board members voiced concerns that a late-August start date may be too early. Other teachers said that learning should be completely online for the time being.
"Schools do not have the funds, the means or the ability to provide a safe in-person environment for students or staff. No, not even in a hybrid setting. How many children and staff is an acceptable number to die," said Elsie Stott, a teacher at Albuquerque High.
"Dead students can't learn. Dead teachers can't teach. Dead parents and guardians can't parent. I urge you to enact 100% online learning and not consider any form of in-person school," said Garfield Middle School teacher Kristine Mayle.
The question of funding still remains. Cleaning supplies and buses are estimated at $300 million. APS leaders said they're expected to have $10 to$25 million dollars less for this year's budget compared to what it was planning on before coronavirus.
An APS spokesperson said that these plans are all subject to change, depending on what's happening with the virus.
