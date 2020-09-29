APS upgrades schools in preparation for hybrid learning next year | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APS upgrades schools in preparation for hybrid learning next year

Patrick Hayes
Updated: September 29, 2020 06:12 PM
Created: September 29, 2020 04:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —With more than 140 schools in Albuquerque Public Schools, getting classrooms COVID-safe isn’t just difficult—it’s expensive.

Before APS can safely reopen, the state said schools must meet certain requirements like upgrading school ventilation systems, which could cost APS millions.

Advertisement

APS said there won’t be any hybrid learning until 2021, but the district is already getting ready by upgrading their HVAC systems.

“School districts as well as Albuquerque Public Schools —we will upgrade our filters as high as possible. First off that’s available, and that the system can handle,” said John Dufay, executive director of operations for APS.

Dufay said getting their hands on filters is tough. Right now, the district only has enough in stock to get them through November. The rest are on back order.

APS is also looking at using UV light sanitizing to keep classrooms clean, which would cost about $8 million.

Similar technology is already being used across the country in subways, restaurants and classrooms.

“So what will happen is that the UV rays will—we’re looking to kill any virus, so as we have our air movement, we’ll put in UV units,” Dufay said.

The state Public Education Department said they won’t give APS any new money for the upgrades. They said districts should be able to use CARES Act funding or money from FEMA to offset those costs.

Assuming all the criteria stays the same, APS students are expected to start hybrid learning in January.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Crews get a handle on fire at Albuquerque recycling plant
Crews get a handle on fire at Albuquerque recycling plant
Couple met with disappointment after traveling to Albuquerque for canceled Balloon Fiesta
Couple met with disappointment after traveling to Albuquerque for canceled Balloon Fiesta
APS upgrades schools in preparation for hybrid learning next year
APS upgrades schools in preparation for hybrid learning next year
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 178 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 178 additional COVID-19 cases
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting
Advertisement


Questions raised over Trump bumper sticker spotted on county vehicle
Questions raised over Trump bumper sticker spotted on county vehicle
Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'
President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Family devastated after thieves stole SUV, go-kart, trailer from West Side apartments
Family devastated after thieves stole SUV, go-kart, trailer from West Side apartments
Navajo people may receive COVID-19 relief checks
Navajo people may receive COVID-19 relief checks
APS upgrades schools in preparation for hybrid learning next year
APS upgrades schools in preparation for hybrid learning next year