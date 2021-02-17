APS votes down motion to return to hybrid learning; students to remain virtual through end of the year

Tommy Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education voted down a motion that would've brought students back to the classroom as part of a hybrid learning model.
The motion failed by a vote of 4-3, which means students will remain virtual through the end of the year.
APS leaders did, however, pass a motion that would allow more small groups of high-needs students to return to the classroom. It will be up to each school to identify those students in need. The school board expressed interest in targeting groups like high school seniors, kindergarteners, sixth graders, and high school freshmen who have not yet had the opportunity to experience in-person learning at their school.
School board leaders said they would like to reconsider the decision to stay virtual if Bernalillo County moves to Level Green, or if teachers start to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
With half of APS's teachers saying they don't want to return right now, some schools would've had an entire grade level with no teachers. Many students would've also likely had to change teachers late in the year, and some would've continued learning online while at their physical school.
The proposed hybrid plan would've brought back kindergarten through second grade March 1, followed by all elementary students. Middle school and high school students would've been allowed to return once the county moved into Level Green.
The district's decision means student athletes will not be allowed to participate in their sport, per the NMDOH's guidelines.
Under any hybrid learning plan, APS students will have the option to continue learning online.
