APS votes down motion to return to hybrid learning; students to remain virtual through end of the year

With half of APS's teachers saying they don't want to return right now, some schools would've had an entire grade level with no teachers. Many students would've also likely had to change teachers late in the year, and some would've continued learning online while at their physical school.

The proposed hybrid plan would've brought back kindergarten through second grade March 1, followed by all elementary students. Middle school and high school students would've been allowed to return once the county moved into Level Green.

The district's decision means student athletes will not be allowed to participate in their sport, per the NMDOH's guidelines.

Under any hybrid learning plan, APS students will have the option to continue learning online.