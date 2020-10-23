APS will not cancel online classes due to inclement weather | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APS will not cancel online classes due to inclement weather

APS will not cancel online classes due to inclement weather

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 23, 2020 02:47 PM
Created: October 23, 2020 02:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As New Mexico prepares for a snow storm, the Albuquerque Public School district announced there will be o delays to remote learning.

According to the district, online classes will not be canceled due to inclement weather. 

Advertisement

However, schedules for students who attend in-person special education classes may be impacted by the weather. The district said those families will be notified about whether there's a need to move the class online.

APS said accommodations will be made for student who lose internet access during a storm. They are encouraged to touch base with their teachers to make arrangements for make up work.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 797 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 797 additional COVID-19 cases
APS will not cancel online classes due to inclement weather
APS will not cancel online classes due to inclement weather
Dr. Scrase details where COVID-19 is spreading in New Mexico
Dr. Scrase details where COVID-19 is spreading in New Mexico
City clarifies position on monitoring churches
City clarifies position on monitoring churches
102-year-old New Mexican plans on voting in general election
102-year-old New Mexican plans on voting in general election
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 797 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 797 additional COVID-19 cases
UNM researchers studying impact of COVID-19 restrictions
UNM researchers studying impact of COVID-19 restrictions
APD releases Use of Force report
APD releases Use of Force report
APS will not cancel online classes due to inclement weather
APS will not cancel online classes due to inclement weather
City of Albuquerque hosting COVID-safe Trunk or Treat event on Halloween
City of Albuquerque hosting COVID-safe Trunk or Treat event on Halloween