APS will not cancel online classes due to inclement weather

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 23, 2020 02:47 PM
Created: October 23, 2020 02:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As New Mexico prepares for a snow storm, the Albuquerque Public School district announced there will be o delays to remote learning.
According to the district, online classes will not be canceled due to inclement weather.
However, schedules for students who attend in-person special education classes may be impacted by the weather. The district said those families will be notified about whether there's a need to move the class online.
APS said accommodations will be made for student who lose internet access during a storm. They are encouraged to touch base with their teachers to make arrangements for make up work.
