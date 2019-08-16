APS won’t have new state funding to help make security improvements

But it turned out, APS wouldn't actually get any of that money from the state because of something called offsets. Offsets are based on a complicated legislative funding formula.



"When you receive legislative dollars, the pork dollars, then you create an offset and you have to pay some of that back,” said Elder. “So basically what happened was they applied all of our offset to the half they were going to give us, which resulted in zero net dollars to the district."



That's why APS has decided not to accept the state's offer to help fund the $17 million needed for security improvements.



"If you accept the total dollar amount, in this case $17 million in liabilities for work that needs to done, and it has to be done in a certain amount of time, we have the funding to do half of that,” said Elder. “We were anticipating the second half of the state funding in allowing us to get it done in the time, but without the second half of the state funding we can't do it in that time allotment."



But Elder said the district will still make the much-needed security improvements, it will just take longer without additional state funding.



"We would have had an additional $8 million dollars available to us to spend in this time frame,” said Elder. “Now we don't have that. So we just keep moving forward, and it simply points back to the importance of the mill levy and bond elections that are coming up in November.



Another district official estimates the improvements will be completed by 2023.