APS's decision to stay virtual comes as a disappointment to student athletes, coaches

Cook transferred to La Cueva from Alamogordo his junior year.

To Cook’s head coach, Brandon Back, football is a way of life.

“You know, keep grinding at it, keep pushing forward, there's light at the end of the tunnel. We didn't realize that the light at the end of the tunnel was a train driven by the governor and the school board, but that's just the way it worked out. But it's a daily mental health thing that we fight with them,” said La Cueva head coach Brandon Back.

Back said the team had been working out safely to prepare for an abbreviated season, however the school board’s decision came as a big blow.

“Everybody always says that,” Back said. “You gotta stay positive, but when you keep taking thing after thing away from them it's very hard for these kids to see the positivity and what's going on. And again, I think the hardest thing about this is that states around us have already done this. We're not experimenting with trying to do sports. We're in last place. We're literally in last place trying to catch up.”

APS officials have asked the Public Education Department to allow student athletes to participate in sports without them being in a hybrid learning model. KOB 4 reached out to the PED to ask if they were considering it.

A PED spokesperson sent a statement that reads in part, "First, districts and schools must show they can safely reopen for in-person learning in the hybrid mode, with a clear and uniform definition of what that constitutes; second, we require a two-week pause to make sure the virus didn't get a foothold; and third, we expand NMAA-sponsored extracurricular activities."