Aquifer storage well marks first for New Mexico utility | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Aquifer storage well marks first for New Mexico utility

Aquifer storage well marks first for New Mexico utility

The Associated Press
Created: January 14, 2020 06:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest water utility has started operating its first aquifer storage well, and officials say more direct injection wells are planned within the utility’s service area through Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

Testing of the new system began Monday. The well will allow excess surface water to be stored underground for later use, keeping it safe from any losses due to evaporation.

Advertisement

Officials say the $1 million well is part of a larger water management strategy that also includes conservation and re-use.

The well injects water more than 1,200 feet (365.76 meters) below the surface at a rate of 1,750 gallons (6,624.47 liters) per minute. The amount of water injected yearly will depend on the amount of excess surface water available from the San Juan-Chama Drinking Water Project.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Roswell firefighter arrested for attacking wife
Roswell firefighter arrested for attacking wife
Prosecutors try to keep a repeat offender behind bars after he assaulted an officer
Prosecutors try to keep a repeat offender behind bars after he assaulted an officer
ABQ 4WARD: What's driving crime in the Duke City?
ABQ 4WARD: What's driving crime in the Duke City?
30-day state police operation aims to relieve APD
30-day state police operation aims to relieve APD
Polls show differing views of recreational marijuana in NM
Polls show differing views of recreational marijuana in NM
Advertisement


City officials file motion to release the Albuquerque Police Dept. from some DOJ requirements
City officials file motion to release the Albuquerque Police Dept. from some DOJ requirements
ABQ 4WARD: What's driving crime in the Duke City?
ABQ 4WARD: What's driving crime in the Duke City?
Prosecutors try to keep a repeat offender behind bars after he assaulted an officer
Prosecutors try to keep a repeat offender behind bars after he assaulted an officer
Aquifer storage well marks first for New Mexico utility
Aquifer storage well marks first for New Mexico utility
Democratic New Mexico speaker visits state's oil country
Democratic New Mexico speaker visits state's oil country