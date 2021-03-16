Archdiocese of Santa Fe cancels Good Friday events, discourages pilgrimages

SANTA FE, N.M. — The annual pilgrimages to Santuario de Chimayo and Tome Hill are canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concern for safety. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) and the Archdiocese of Santa Fe are asking that everyone stay home instead.

El Santuario de Chimayo will be closed Holy Thursday through Easter Monday — April 1 through April 5. NMDOT will not be providing its usual assistance along the routes to holy sites.