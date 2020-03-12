Archdiocese of Santa Fe closes churches, schools

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Archdiocese of Santa Fe has closed all of its churches and schools to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
Archbishop John C. Wester said the church is particularly concerned about the safety and health of the elderly, children and chronically ill population.
There is no timetable for the churches and schools to reopen.
The archdiocese plans on addressing the scheduling of baptisms, weddings, funerals and confirmations on Friday.
