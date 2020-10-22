Archdiocese of Santa Fe to put hold on in-person Mass amid COVID-19 spike | KOB 4
Archdiocese of Santa Fe to put hold on in-person Mass amid COVID-19 spike

Archdiocese of Santa Fe to put hold on in-person Mass amid COVID-19 spike

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 22, 2020 05:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Archdiocese of Santa Fe will pause regularly-scheduled Mass after Sunday, Oct. 25.

The Archbishop of Santa Fe cited the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico. Normally-scheduled Mass will be streamed on the internet. 

Rev. John C. Wester said churches can remain open for individual devotion as long as people wear a mask and are socially distanced. 

Catholic schools can remain open if the pastor or superintendent of schools concludes it's safe. However, schools are encouraged to prepare for the possibility of moving to an online-only setting. 


