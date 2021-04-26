Archdiocese of Santa Fe to sell properties for settlements

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
April 26, 2021
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Archdiocese of Santa Fe is expected to sell off hundreds of properties by this summer in order to fund settlements of sex abuse lawsuits.
Albuquerque Business First reported the archdiocese, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, plans to part with more than 700 properties. Nearly 400 claims of abuse have been filed.
Court documents indicate church officials have hired an auctioneer firm out of Florida to oversee the sale of 732 properties by July 21.
A lot of the properties are vacant lots no bigger than a couple of acres.
The archdiocese is accused of hiding properties by transferring ownership to parishes.
