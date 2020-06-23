Architecture firm helps offices redesign in a COVID-19 era

Hanson said moving forward, offices will have to focus on things like social distancing and cleaning. She also said they’ll also need to improve ventilation.

In Hanson’s office, they’ve installed a thermometer, spaced out chairs in the lobby, limited the amount of time someone can spend in a conference room as well as the amount of people.

"So those are the kind of small tweaks we're thinking about,” she said. “Not huge, physical changes right now because we don't know what we're going to look like six months from now."

One thing that wasn’t installed was plexiglass.

"I think right now that's a great solution, but it's a temporary solution. So if you're going to put them in, think about how they're going to come out,” Hanson said.