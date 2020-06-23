Architecture firm helps offices redesign in a COVID-19 era

Patrick Hayes
Created: June 23, 2020 06:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque architecture firm is working with companies to help them get their employees back to work safely.
"And making changes to the environment that will support all the things we're learning, and we're learning things every day,” said Andrea Hanson, principal for workplace strategy at Dekker, Perich and Sabatini architecture.
Dekker, Perich and Sabatini designs and builds offices around the country including Albuquerque. Hanson said she’s been getting a lot of phone calls from clients asking what they should do to help make their offices safer once employees start returning.
"Do we basically just change our environments? Are we going to no longer have open office? Should we just build private offices? And there's not an answer to that right now,” she said.
Hanson said moving forward, offices will have to focus on things like social distancing and cleaning. She also said they’ll also need to improve ventilation.
In Hanson’s office, they’ve installed a thermometer, spaced out chairs in the lobby, limited the amount of time someone can spend in a conference room as well as the amount of people.
"So those are the kind of small tweaks we're thinking about,” she said. “Not huge, physical changes right now because we don't know what we're going to look like six months from now."
One thing that wasn’t installed was plexiglass.
"I think right now that's a great solution, but it's a temporary solution. So if you're going to put them in, think about how they're going to come out,” Hanson said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company