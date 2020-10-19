Are 'at-home' COVID-19 test kits a good option?

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —At-home COVID testing kits are becoming more prevalent across the country as the companies that make them offer a testing option that’s administered from comfort of their own home.
Everlywell is one of several companies authorized by the FDA to provide at-home COVID testing kits. Customers can order the kits online after a screening process, administer the nasal swab themselves and mail in the order. The results are made available within 72 of the lab receiving the completed test.
"This is safe. It exceeds FDA standards. It's delivered right to your home," said Everlywell President Andy Page, adding that it's a great alternative to going to get a test in a clinical environment.
However, Page concedes if you're on a strict timeline for results, the at-home test may not be the best option.
"For people that want immediate results—perhaps they're showing severe symptoms or they have a particular requirement that they're going to be flying the next day, then it makes sense for them to find an alternative," said Page.
In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has long held that COVID testing is key to her strategy for fighting the virus.
"Particularly now with our case numbers, I need to know who's positive, where you are... and I need to get you quickly isolated so we can stop the transmission of this virus," said Lujan Grisham during her COVID-19 update last week.
When asked about "at-home" COVID-19 testing kits, state health officials encouraged other methods.
"The state recommends anyone getting tested for COVID-19 go to reputable testing sites. i.e. State Public Health offices, designated testing locations or in-person providers. This ensure the tests are reliable and tests are performed correctly," said Marisa Maez, communications director for the New Mexico Department of Health.
To view a list of FDA authorized tests, click here.
