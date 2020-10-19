Are 'at-home' COVID-19 test kits a good option?

However, Page concedes if you're on a strict timeline for results, the at-home test may not be the best option.

"For people that want immediate results—perhaps they're showing severe symptoms or they have a particular requirement that they're going to be flying the next day, then it makes sense for them to find an alternative," said Page.

In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has long held that COVID testing is key to her strategy for fighting the virus.

"Particularly now with our case numbers, I need to know who's positive, where you are... and I need to get you quickly isolated so we can stop the transmission of this virus," said Lujan Grisham during her COVID-19 update last week.

When asked about "at-home" COVID-19 testing kits, state health officials encouraged other methods.

"The state recommends anyone getting tested for COVID-19 go to reputable testing sites. i.e. State Public Health offices, designated testing locations or in-person providers. This ensure the tests are reliable and tests are performed correctly," said Marisa Maez, communications director for the New Mexico Department of Health.

To view a list of FDA authorized tests, click here.




