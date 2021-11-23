Are New Mexico hotels ready for a busy holiday season?

Premier Hospitality oversees seven hotels across New Mexico and two in Colorado. While there is hope for more business this year, there is a bit of worry about accommodating all of the guests.

Premier Hospitality said its hotels have faced an issue all too common across the entire industry.

"The industry itself is still struggling trying to get employees, staffing, so that we can take care of the guests,” Vaidya said.

Vaidya said staffing issues have improved slightly towards the end of this year, but it's still not near to where they want to be.

"The industry has done everything we can to ensure the safety of the guests. As well as provide the best service as we can. And there are so many challenges right now, whether it's staffing or its product availability. So we just ask the traveling public to be considerate of the people that are there working,” she said.