Are the governor's public health orders constitutional? A UNM law professor weighs in

Some New Mexico mayors, like Grants Mayor Martin Hicks, can face consequences for not abiding by the governor's order, according to Kastenberg.

"When I was consulting in Virginia with a group, and they had the question of, 'What if we open, and the governor has not, you know, hasn't permitted the businesses to reopen?' Well, say we do that anyway— are we just facing lawsuits? The answer to that is no. You could be facing reckless endangerment of human life and you could be facing negligent homicide if somebody dies as a result of your re-opening and those are the questions that people need to consider before they say, 'Well I'm tired of this. I'm fatigued. I've got a business, I'm going out of business and I'm going to reopen anyway,'" Kastenberg said.

Ultimately, public health orders are constitutional, but Professor Kastenberg said parts of it could possibly be unconstitutional, but that is determined by the courts. Every New Mexican has the right to file a lawsuit.

"I caution anyone, even people who believe they're being treated unfairly or unconstitutionally, not to confront the government and open up anyway, but instead to go to the courthouse and fight it," Kastenberg said.



"I do I think that the courts are going to be flooded with a variety of different kinds of lawsuits at both the federal and the state courts in all 50 states and the territories in a way we haven't seen before," he added.