Are the governor's public health orders constitutional? A UNM law professor weighs in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are a lot of questions surrounding the governor's public health orders and whether they're constitutional.
A UNM law professor said issuing a public health order is constitutional and within the power of the governor. New Mexicans are required to abide by them. The orders are more than just recommendations, but law.
"It's very confusing to understand, 'Why would these orders have the force of law?' because the legislature didn't pass it, but the New Mexico Constitution does give temporary authority to a governor just like the California Constitution does or the Virginia Constitution does, either expressly or implied to declare a state of emergency, and a public health order typically falls under that state of emergency for a brief period of time it has the force of law," said Professor Joshua Kastenberg.
Professor Kastenberg said there is no required time frame, meaning the orders can last for however long they're considered necessary.
Some New Mexico mayors, like Grants Mayor Martin Hicks, can face consequences for not abiding by the governor's order, according to Kastenberg.
"When I was consulting in Virginia with a group, and they had the question of, 'What if we open, and the governor has not, you know, hasn't permitted the businesses to reopen?' Well, say we do that anyway— are we just facing lawsuits? The answer to that is no. You could be facing reckless endangerment of human life and you could be facing negligent homicide if somebody dies as a result of your re-opening and those are the questions that people need to consider before they say, 'Well I'm tired of this. I'm fatigued. I've got a business, I'm going out of business and I'm going to reopen anyway,'" Kastenberg said.
Ultimately, public health orders are constitutional, but Professor Kastenberg said parts of it could possibly be unconstitutional, but that is determined by the courts. Every New Mexican has the right to file a lawsuit.
"I caution anyone, even people who believe they're being treated unfairly or unconstitutionally, not to confront the government and open up anyway, but instead to go to the courthouse and fight it," Kastenberg said.
"I do I think that the courts are going to be flooded with a variety of different kinds of lawsuits at both the federal and the state courts in all 50 states and the territories in a way we haven't seen before," he added.
