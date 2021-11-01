Arguments take shape in NM United stadium proposal as its fate looms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Opposing arguments for a New Mexico United soccer stadium are causing a lot of confusion for metro voters.



"I'm really excited for the new stadium,” Albuquerque resident Ardith Tom said, “I think there's a lot of opportunity and growth that comes with it but there are a lot of concerns, and I'm still conflicted."

The decision ultimately falls into the public’s hands Tuesday, Nov. 2. NM United recently announced plans to contribute $30 million to the stadium, with $10 million paid upfront. Metro residents are voting on a $50 million bond from the city. That funding would be covered by taxpayers.



Some argue the money would be better spent on education, health care, fighting crime and homelessness in our city. Others worry the facility will drive up the cost of living in Barelas or South Broadway, the two primary locations the city is looking at for the stadium.



"We are fighting development that will push us out, and bring people with more money in," said Karina Rodgers with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.



The city agreed it will not sign a lease in any neighborhood until a Community Benefits Agreement is also signed.