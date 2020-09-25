Arizona man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge | KOB 4
Arizona man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge

The Associated Press
Updated: September 25, 2020 07:18 AM
Created: September 25, 2020 07:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Arizona man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with a car crash in New Mexico and is facing a federal prison sentence.

They say 28-year-old Maroquez Clah of Red Valley entered his plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque.

Clah remains on release pending a sentencing hearing that hasn’t been scheduled yet.

Prosecutors say Clah is facing a prison term of up to eight years followed by a term of supervised release to be determined by the court.

Clah was arrested on Feb. 14 on an indictment charging him with involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Clah was driving under the influence of alcohol and was involved in a crash that killed another man.


