Armed robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
KOB Web Staff
April 19, 2019 08:50 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An armed robbery suspect is in the hospital Friday following an officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque.
Officers were called to the area of Marquette and Vermont late Thursday in response to a home invasion. The called told 911 operators that his door was kicked in and he was robbed at gunpoint.
Police arrived on the scene and encountered a subject matching the description of the suspect.
According to police, the suspect did not comply with the demands of officers and produced a gun. Police say at least one witness said the suspect fired at least one shot at officers.
At least one officer returned fire hitting the suspect.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition. No officers were injured in the exchange.
Police say they are conducting interviews with additional witnesses and are processing the crime scene.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: April 19, 2019 08:50 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved