Armed security guards to have presence at Rio Rancho Public Schools
Marian Camacho
March 11, 2019 06:34 AM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. - After a lot of time and consideration, Rio Rancho Public Schools will be introducing armed guards onto campuses starting this week.
District officials say they took six months to review and decide on the extra security.
The armed officers are volunteers who are retired law enforcement officers or former military members. Each officer is required to undergo and pass medical and psychological screenings in addition to a competency test.
The security force will be most prevalent on the high school campuses, but will also cover other schools in the district.
According to district officials, improved fencing, additional security cameras, and electronic doors are other features implemented in an effort to keep students safe.
