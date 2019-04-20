Armed vigilante arrested by the FBI in southern New Mexico | KOB 4
Armed vigilante arrested by the FBI in southern New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
April 20, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI has arrested one of the armed vigilantes who was patrolling the border for migrants near New Mexico's southern border. Authorities say Larry Mitchell Hopkins, from Flora Vista, is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

Hopkins is part of a group calling themselves the United Constitutional Patriots, who argue they have the right to make a citizens arrest.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning people not to take the law into their own hands along the border. 

Updated: April 20, 2019
Created: April 20, 2019

