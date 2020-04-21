Army Corps of Engineers finish retrofitting COVID-19 facilities ahead of schedule

The USACE has begun similar projects to help out the Navajo Nation. They first met with President Nez and his office on April 1.

“We knew Navajo Nation would need some support, so we wanted to be proactive in meeting with leadership and starting the process,” said a spokesperson for USACE. “We conducted our first site assessment for possible alternate care sites on April 6. We conducted 10 total site assessments for Navajo Nation.”

Two new alternate care sites have broken ground. The first site is in Chinle—a 50 bed facility at the Chinle community center. The second is a 40-bed facility at the Atsa Biyaazh school in Shiprock.

The facilities are expected to be completed by May 1.

“The US Army Corps of Engineers is dedicated to use our expertise and capabilities to assist President Nez and the entire Navajo Nation in developing Alternate Care Facilities to reduce the impact of COVID-19,” said Lt. Col. Robin Scott, deputy commander of the Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District. “President Nez has shown tremendous leadership and we are eager to support the Navajo Nation, working with FEMA, as fast as possible.”