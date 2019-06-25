Army Corps of Engineers monitoring water levels in Rio Grande

Gronewold’s job is to prevent flooding, which is a major concern because of the snowpack.

The Army Corps of Engineers have been closely monitoring the release of water at Cochiti Lake.

Gronewold said the highest point they were releasing was around 6,000 cubic feet per second, about three times what is typically seen over the last 45 years.

“I believe the majority of the spring runoff has passed and we're on the downward slope now," he said.