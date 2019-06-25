Army Corps of Engineers monitoring water levels in Rio Grande
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Army Corps of Engineers is taking steps to make sure snowmelt and rain doesn’t cause major damage along the banks of the Rio Grande.
Ryan Gronewold, who is part of the Army Corps of Engineers, said he keeps an eye on how much water comes through the Rio Grande Basin.
“Generally, it's a good thing,” he said. “We've been in a drought for the better part of 20 years."
Gronewold’s job is to prevent flooding, which is a major concern because of the snowpack.
The Army Corps of Engineers have been closely monitoring the release of water at Cochiti Lake.
Gronewold said the highest point they were releasing was around 6,000 cubic feet per second, about three times what is typically seen over the last 45 years.
“I believe the majority of the spring runoff has passed and we're on the downward slope now," he said.
