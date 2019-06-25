Army Corps of Engineers monitoring water levels in Rio Grande | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Army Corps of Engineers monitoring water levels in Rio Grande

Ryan Laughlin
June 25, 2019 08:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Army Corps of Engineers is taking steps to make sure snowmelt and rain doesn’t cause major damage along the banks of the Rio Grande.

Advertisement

Ryan Gronewold, who is part of the Army Corps of Engineers, said he keeps an eye on how much water comes through the Rio Grande Basin.

“Generally, it's a good thing,” he said. “We've been in a drought for the better part of 20 years."

Gronewold’s job is to prevent flooding, which is a major concern because of the snowpack.

The Army Corps of Engineers have been closely monitoring the release of water at Cochiti Lake.

Gronewold said the highest point they were releasing was around 6,000 cubic feet per second, about three times what is typically seen over the last 45 years.

“I believe the majority of the spring runoff has passed and we're on the downward slope now," he said.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: June 25, 2019 08:34 PM
Created: June 25, 2019 05:39 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Parents accused of child abuse, killing pets as punishment
Parents accused of child abuse, killing pets as punishment
Attempted break-in thwarted by Ring siren
Attempted break-in thwarted by Ring siren
Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week
Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week
NM job growth outpaces national rate
NM job growth outpaces national rate
Advertisement




Mother of slain teen calls for tougher sentencing guidelines
Mother of slain teen calls for tougher sentencing guidelines
Albuquerque mayor announces watch party for NM United game
Albuquerque mayor announces watch party for NM United game
Despite improvement, new report names Albuquerque as top hot spot for auto thefts
Despite improvement, new report names Albuquerque as top hot spot for auto thefts
Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Oil production helps provide New Mexico revenue boost
Oil production helps provide New Mexico revenue boost