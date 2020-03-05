Arrest warrant issued for mother of murder suspect | KOB 4
Arrest warrant issued for mother of murder suspect

Kai Porter
Created: March 05, 2020 06:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A mother who turned in her son for murder now has a warrant out for her arrest.

According to an arrest warrant, Jerred Holguin’s mom, Lorie Holguin, is accused of hindering the prosecution by refusing to be interviewed by prosecutors.

Her son Jerred Holguin is accused of shooting Matthew Shaw at a car wash on San Mateo near Lomas in 2019.

The district attorney's office said it offered Jerred Holguin a plea deal that would have him serve 17 years in prison for Shaw's murder, but he rejected the deal.

The district attorney's office says its focus is now on a jury trial and prosecutors will interview Lorie Holguin as soon as she's arrested on the warrant.


