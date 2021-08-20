Arrest warrant issued for Ojos Locos shooting suspect | KOB 4

Arrest warrant issued for Ojos Locos shooting suspect

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: August 20, 2021 09:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD identified a man suspected in an Uptown sports bar shooting.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Javier Vargas Vasquez, 22, who is suspected of killing Lawrence Anzures, 30, and injuring two people at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina. 

The incident started after Vargas Vasquez got into an argument with the victim after alcohol was given to the wrong customer.

This is a developing story. We will have more updates on KOB 4 and at kob.com


