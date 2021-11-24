Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal road rage shooting near Old Town

According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday morning, Gallegos was driving his gray Honda Odyssey minivan with his grandson as a passenger. Witnesses say Gallegos was driving aggressively with a dark pickup truck in an apparent road rage incident near Central and Atrisco.

Gallegos traveled eastbound to near 2026 Central Ave. SW, where he stopped the van in the road, as traffic continued to go by. He exited the driver's seat, walked around to the rear of the van and waited for a truck to pass. As the truck passed, he threw a piece of drywall that struck the front driver's side of the truck. A gunshot was then heard by witnesses and Gallegos fell to the ground.

Gallegos was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

ART video surveillance footage was collected, showing a silver or gray extended cab pickup truck leaving the area of the shooting. The truck's windows were tinted but a window was ajar, which revealed a male driver wearing a Denver Broncos jersey/jacket and holding an item resembling a gun.

A tipster identified Joshua Butler as the possible offender and owner of the truck, which led officers to conduct a property search of Butler's home. At the home, they found an extended-cab 2006 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the west side, which matched the description they gathered from the surveillance video.

Officers confirmed Butler's association with the truck and search warrants were obtained and executed for the truck and the home.

Four firearms were found inside Butler's room at the home, including a disassembled Smith & Wesson revolver. A Denver Broncos pullover was also located in the closet near the front door of the home.

Officers found nothing inside the truck but they observed what appeared to be white sheetrock residue on the front driver's side of the truck.

Butler's family confirmed Joshua had the truck on the day of the incident. His family believed the truck in an APD photo appeared to be Joshua's but did not call it in case he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Butler's family also confirmed his route to work passed by where the shooting happened. Joshua claimed he took I-40 on the day of the shooting but a cell phone record warrant found Joshua was in the area of where the shooting occurred, near the time frame when it happened.

