Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of UNM student
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of UNM student

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of UNM student

Marian Camacho
May 10, 2019 10:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police have issued an arrest warrant in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jackson Weller.

Weller was shot and killed early Saturday morning outside of a bar in Nob Hill. 

The warrant names Darian Rashaud Bashir as the suspect. 

According to the warrant, police were able to review surveillance video of the killing and saw who they refer to as a "shorter, African-American male" approach Weller, pull something from his waist and then shoot him. 

Friends of Weller's told police that he had been in a scuffle with several people prior to the shooting, but the man who shot him was not a part of the initial fight.

According to the warrant, witnesses were able to positively identify Bashir as being the person who shot Weller. Police say  he has an extensive history of violence and had recently released from custody while a February 2019 felony case involving firearms is pending. 

Weller had moved to Albuquerque from Arizona and was preparing to play for the Lobo baseball team.

Credits

Marian Camacho


May 10, 2019 10:32 AM
Created: May 10, 2019 08:59 AM

