Arrest warrant issued for woman in connection with police shooting SE Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
June 06, 2019 10:47 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police wants to locate Cynthia Franco.
Police say she was involved in a police shooting on May 16.
Cynthia Franco was a passenger in a vehicle that was driven by Daniel Franco.
Police say he failed to stop and drove toward a New Mexico State Police officer. At that time, Cynthia is accused of pointing her firearm at the officer.
Cynthia Franco is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.
Anyone who knows where she may be hiding is asked to call NMSP at (505) 841-9256
Daniel Franco was arrested on May 21 after barricading himself inside a home near Menaul and 6th Street.
