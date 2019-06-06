Arrest warrant issued for woman in connection with police shooting SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for woman in connection with police shooting SE Albuquerque

Arrest warrant issued for woman in connection with police shooting SE Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
June 06, 2019 10:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police wants to locate Cynthia Franco.

Advertisement

Police say she was involved in a police shooting on May 16.

Cynthia Franco was a passenger in a vehicle that was driven by Daniel Franco.

Police say he failed to stop and drove toward a New Mexico State Police officer. At that time, Cynthia is accused of pointing her firearm at the officer.

Cynthia Franco is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Anyone who knows where she may be hiding is asked to call NMSP at (505) 841-9256

Daniel Franco was arrested on May 21 after barricading himself inside a home near Menaul and 6th Street.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Created: June 06, 2019 10:47 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New rainbow crosswalk in Albuquerque defaced by motorcyclists
Video provided by Caitlin Cano
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Arrest warrant issued for woman in connection with police shooting SE Albuquerque
Arrest warrant issued for woman in connection with police shooting SE Albuquerque
Video shows explosion at fireworks facility in Chaves County
Video shows explosion at fireworks facility in Chaves County
APD investigates deadly overnight shooting
APD investigates deadly overnight shooting
Advertisement




Veteran Roswell firefighters were critically injured in explosion
Veteran Roswell firefighters were critically injured in explosion
New rainbow crosswalk in Albuquerque defaced by motorcyclists
Video provided by Caitlin Cano
Arrest warrant issued for woman in connection with police shooting SE Albuquerque
Arrest warrant issued for woman in connection with police shooting SE Albuquerque
AG Balderas issues warning about Vampire Facials
AG Balderas issues warning about Vampire Facials
APD's Shield Unit freeing up officers to spend more time on patrol
APD's Shield Unit freeing up officers to spend more time on patrol