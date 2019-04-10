Warrant: Father lied about how 9-month-old daughter died

Albuquerque Fire Rescue attempted to perform CPR on the child, but the child was declared dead at the scene.

According to the complaint, Johnson told officers at the scene that the baby had slipped and fallen into the pool and he had jumped in to get her out, noticed she was not breathing and then bystanders called for police.

Officers noted in the complaint that Johnson was not wet at the time of the interview.

Police were able to review surveillance video from the motel and say no one was observed at the pool around the time to Johnson had claimed the child fell in.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson agreed to speak with officers at the Law Enforcement Center and his story then changed.

Johnson told police he had put the baby in a car seat, buckled the lap restraints and placed the car seat on the toilet in the bathroom in the very early morning hours Tuesday.

He said he then turned the shower on to steam the room and left the baby unattended.

Johnson said he woke up around 9:30 a.m., went into the bathroom and found the baby face down in the bathtub.

According to the criminal complaint, he said he "lied about what happened" because he did not want people to think he killed his daughter.