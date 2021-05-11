Arson suspected in fire at new Westgate Community Center

The fire has forced the city to push back to the opening date to late fall.

Pena says insurance will cover the repairs. But she said it's the community that really suffers by missing out on months of using the new facility.

"I'm assuming it may have been some kids who vandalized and I don't want children to go to jail or ruin their lives over this,” said Pena. “But I would like to know who did this and them to do some community service for years to come here at the community center just to know and understand how hard it is and how long it's taken to build this community center."

Anyone with information about the suspected arson is asked to call 242-COPS.

