APD: Pedestrian was likely jaywalking when hit by ART bus

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 29, 2020 01:12 PM
Created: January 29, 2020 12:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque Rapid Transit (ART) bus was involved in a crash with a pedestrian Wednesday.
The incident occurred in the area of Central and Buena Vista, near UNM.
Police claim the pedestrian walked into the path of the ART bus shortly before noon. Officers believe the pedestrian was jaywalking.
The pedestrian was taken to UNM Hospital for treatment.
This was the second incident involving an ART bus in 24-hours. A pedestrian was killed in a crash with an ART bus Tuesday night.
