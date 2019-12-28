ART bus fares and fines to go into effect January | KOB 4
ART bus fares and fines to go into effect January

Grace Reader
Updated: December 28, 2019 06:25 PM
Created: December 28, 2019 06:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— People have less than a week to ride Albuquerque Rapid Transit before they will have to start paying fees.

The free trial ends Thursday. The fare for adults is $1 and even less for students and children.

APD will also start fining drivers who cross the bus lanes instead of giving out warnings. Those $80 fines will be enforced starting in January.

APD officials said they have given almost 100 warnings related to ART in the past week. They also handed out 130 tickets for other traffic violations, arrested a driver for having a revoked license, towed two vehicles and recovered a stolen car.

Since ART started running in November, KOB 4 has reported 11 incidents where buses and vehicles collided.

For more information about bus passes and fares, click here.


