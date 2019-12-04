ART bus involved in crash | KOB 4
ART bus involved in crash

Updated: December 04, 2019 05:12 PM
Created: December 04, 2019 04:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus was involved in its first crash since the service launched on Saturday.

The truck appeared to crash into the bus in the bus lane on Central near 57th Street. 

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While crews were clearing the crash, other drivers ignored the bus lanes and used them to go around the scene.

Police will begin ticketing people who cross into the bus lanes in January.


