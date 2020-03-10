ART bus to be out of service for a week after crash

Photo: Jeff Hartzer
Photo: Jeff Hartzer
Updated: March 10, 2020 03:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus was involved in a crash Tuesday.
According to a city official, the ART bus was waiting at a red light on Central near I-25 when a vehicle skidded into the bus.
The bus is expected to be out of service for about a week due to the damage it suffered.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the bus was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. The driver of the ART bus was treated for a few cuts.
Police plan to cite the driver who hit the bus.
