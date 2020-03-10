ART bus to be out of service for a week after crash | KOB 4
ART bus to be out of service for a week after crash

ART bus to be out of service for a week after crash

Joshua Panas
Updated: March 10, 2020 03:53 PM
Created: March 10, 2020 03:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus was involved in a crash Tuesday.

According to a city official, the ART bus was waiting at a red light on Central near I-25 when a vehicle skidded into the bus.

The bus is expected to be out of service for about a week due to the damage it suffered.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the bus was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. The driver of the ART bus was treated for a few cuts. 

Police plan to cite the driver who hit the bus.


