ART buses equipped with WiFi, cameras, ADA features

Ryan Laughlin
September 26, 2019 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- City officials showed off new Albuquerque Rapid Transit Buses Thursday.

Dolleta Carter, who uses a wheelchair, said she likes that the state-of-the-art buses will help people like her.

“I like the bus because it secures you when you’re in there,” she said. “It looks like the future."

Despite several people appreciating the new buses Thursday, there was one protester.

“What a ripoff this whole thing has been,” Downey X said.

He wanted the city to know what he thinks about the project.

“I want the (expletive) torn out. I want to see it all torn out and back to Route 66,” he said. “This is not going to work. It's a failure. It's obsolete before it even opens."

However, ABQ Ride spokesperson Rick DeReyes said it doesn’t make sense to “rip it out.”

“The federal government gave us this money,” he said. “To say, ‘rip it out,’ means we'd have to give it back."

DeReyes believes riders will appreciate the new ADA features, cameras WiFi and new ticketing system on the bus.

The buses still need to have a lot of the internal electronics installed - as well as the decals before they are ready for the public to ride.

The city hopes to have the buses ready some time in winter.

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: September 26, 2019 06:12 PM
Created: September 26, 2019 05:26 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

