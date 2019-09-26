ART buses equipped with WiFi, cameras, ADA features

Despite several people appreciating the new buses Thursday, there was one protester.

“What a ripoff this whole thing has been,” Downey X said.

He wanted the city to know what he thinks about the project.

“I want the (expletive) torn out. I want to see it all torn out and back to Route 66,” he said. “This is not going to work. It's a failure. It's obsolete before it even opens."

However, ABQ Ride spokesperson Rick DeReyes said it doesn’t make sense to “rip it out.”

“The federal government gave us this money,” he said. “To say, ‘rip it out,’ means we'd have to give it back."

DeReyes believes riders will appreciate the new ADA features, cameras WiFi and new ticketing system on the bus.

The buses still need to have a lot of the internal electronics installed - as well as the decals before they are ready for the public to ride.

The city hopes to have the buses ready some time in winter.