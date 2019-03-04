Art event to benefit rabbit nonprofit | KOB 4
Advertisement

Art event to benefit rabbit nonprofit

Casey Torres
March 04, 2019 09:30 AM

LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The New Mexico House Rabbit Society is partnering up with Kelly Jo Designs by Wine to raise funds for veterinary care costs.

Advertisement

The nonprofit has about 40 rescued rabbits that need medical attention.

Since they rely on donations to keep running, they reached out to Kelly Jo for help.

On Mar. 12 a painting class will be offered at 6:30 p.m. to create an adaptation of “The Scream.”

The class costs $35 without tax and 25-percent of the tickets sold will go to the bunny group. The proceeds will go towards healthcare expenses.

“Most of our rabbits need medical care. There’s blood work, there’s x-rays, there’s tumor and abscess removal. And then there are things that are just simple like every rabbit that comes in needs a check up and spay and neuter,” said Cynthia Schaller, a volunteer and member of the Fundraising Committee for NMHRS.

Art students are allowed to take in their own food, but not alcoholic beverages. Drinks will be sold inside the studio.

There are only 50 seats available.

You can click on this link to sign up for the class. https://kellyjodesignsbywine.com/class/3-12-fundraiser-for-house-rabbit-society-class-630pm-35-00/

Credits

Casey Torres


Created: March 04, 2019 09:30 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Multiple women have been drugged in downtown Albuquerque
Multiple women have been drugged in downtown Albuquerque
Father involved in Santa Fe car crash dies
Jeremiah and Dominic Archuleta
New Mexico raises cap for medical marijuana producers
New Mexico raises cap for medical marijuana producers
Two shootings in Meadow Lake under investigation
Two shootings in Meadow Lake under investigation
Candlelight vigil held for man killed in car accident
Candlelight vigil held for man killed in car accident
Advertisement




New Mexico raises cap for medical marijuana producers
New Mexico raises cap for medical marijuana producers
New Mexico House halts lottery expansion to sports betting
New Mexico House halts lottery expansion to sports betting
Preschool funding proposal stalls in New Mexico Senate
Preschool funding proposal stalls in New Mexico Senate
Multiple women have been drugged in downtown Albuquerque
Multiple women have been drugged in downtown Albuquerque
Father involved in Santa Fe car crash dies
Jeremiah and Dominic Archuleta