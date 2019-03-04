Art event to benefit rabbit nonprofit

On Mar. 12 a painting class will be offered at 6:30 p.m. to create an adaptation of “The Scream.”

The class costs $35 without tax and 25-percent of the tickets sold will go to the bunny group. The proceeds will go towards healthcare expenses.

“Most of our rabbits need medical care. There’s blood work, there’s x-rays, there’s tumor and abscess removal. And then there are things that are just simple like every rabbit that comes in needs a check up and spay and neuter,” said Cynthia Schaller, a volunteer and member of the Fundraising Committee for NMHRS.

Art students are allowed to take in their own food, but not alcoholic beverages. Drinks will be sold inside the studio.

There are only 50 seats available.

You can click on this link to sign up for the class. https://kellyjodesignsbywine.com/class/3-12-fundraiser-for-house-rabbit-society-class-630pm-35-00/