ART is a go: Buses will hit the streets Nov. 30

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Rapid Transit, also known as ART, will finally be launching on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30. Rides will be free through the end of the year.

The 60-foot turquoise buses will be able to carry up to 42 seated passengers at a time. The buses are also equipped to carry "standees," which gives the vehicles a passenger capacity of 120.