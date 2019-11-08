ART is a go: Buses will hit the streets Nov. 30 | KOB 4
ART is a go: Buses will hit the streets Nov. 30

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 08, 2019 12:17 PM
Created: November 08, 2019 09:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Rapid Transit, also known as ART, will finally be launching on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30. Rides will be free through the end of the year. 

The 60-foot turquoise buses will be able to carry up to 42 seated passengers at a time. The buses are also equipped to carry "standees," which gives the vehicles a passenger capacity of 120.

The buses also include wheelchair securement, automatic passenger counters, a fare box and six bike racks inside.

More than 225 bus drivers have been in training for several months. 

The City of Albuquerque wants to remind drivers that they should not be crossing through the ART bus lanes. Drivers will receive an $80 fine.

