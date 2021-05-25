ART lanes get bright red makeover

Those couple of blocks are in east downtown, west downtown and the already painted area in front of UNM.

The red lanes are not the only changes for ART.

"We're moving the stop bars back a little bit on the intersection so if you're on a lane next to a bus, you can actually see the bus next to you while you're making your left turn or u-turn," Holcomb said.

In addition to making safety improvements, the city needs to hire more bus drivers. People can apply on the city's website.