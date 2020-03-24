ART, other services suspended as COVID-19 spreads

"The ART route, that whole thing will stop this weekend," Mayor Keller said. "The local 66 route will continue. That's a part of the Saturday operating schedule."

As for city parks, Mayor Keller said they will be open but playgrounds will be off limits.

"The state is asking people not to go to parks, there is an exception I believe for exercise," Keller said. "We are officially closing all our playgrounds."

The mayor said the Albuquerque Police Department can enforce the governor's stay-at-home order.

MORE: City-run child development centers close in Albuquerque

Click here to view the status of other City of Albuquerque services