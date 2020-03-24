ART, other services suspended as COVID-19 spreads | KOB 4
ART, other services suspended as COVID-19 spreads

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: March 24, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: March 24, 2020 04:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque continues to adjust services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"It's very serious and important that we all as a community work on some of this," Mayor Tim Keller said 

Public transportation will begin operating on a Saturday schedule, starting March 28.

The mayor also announced Albuquerque Rapid Transit (ART) service would be suspended on March 28.

"The ART route, that whole thing will stop this weekend," Mayor Keller said. "The local 66 route will continue. That's a part of the Saturday operating schedule." 

As for city parks, Mayor Keller said they will be open but playgrounds will be off limits.

"The state is asking people not to go to parks, there is an exception I believe for exercise," Keller said. "We are officially closing all our playgrounds."

The mayor said the Albuquerque Police Department can enforce the governor's stay-at-home order.

MORE: City-run child development centers close in Albuquerque

Click here to view the status of other City of Albuquerque services


