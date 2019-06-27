ART project impacts parking at tattoo shop

Just down the street from the tattoo shop, KOB 4 crews saw two "No parking anytime" signs – which makes sense because the signs are right next to the bike lane and a car can't fit next to the sidewalk in that area.

However, as our crews moved closer to the tattoo shop, the median next to the bike lane disappears and so do the signs. Sisneros said he had to put his own cones and signs to make up for it.

"What I would like to happen is to get my parking back, but at the very least, some type of striping on the curb or No Parking sign," Sisneros said. "Something to let our clients know that they're going to get a ticket if they park here."

Sisneros said he reached out to the city but never heard back.

A spokesperson did respond to KOB 4 Thursday. They said the city is working on putting a sign up in that area.

Sisneros hopes this promise is permanent.

"They promised a lot of stuff and I don't fully understand the ART project," Sisneros said. "I'm not going to say I'm against it or for it. But I just really want my clients to be aware of what's going on."

The city said it will take a few weeks for that sign to go up.