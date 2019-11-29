ART set to begin service on Saturday | KOB 4
Advertisement

ART set to begin service on Saturday

ART set to begin service on Saturday

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 29, 2019 11:35 AM
Created: November 29, 2019 11:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico transportation officials have announced the Albuquerque Rapid Transit is expected to begin operations Saturday after delays.
    
The new transit system includes designated bus-only lanes and stops that would carry riders along Central Avenue every 10 minutes.
    
Officials say the first ART bus is expected to leave the station at 5:20 a.m. Saturday, and buses would continue running through 11 p.m. that day.
    
Transportation officials say there are plans to place ambassadors at each of the 19 stops to answer questions and help direct passengers.
    
Officials say rides are free until Dec. 31. Riders must pay $1 starting Jan. 2.
    
Law enforcement says there are plans to issue warning citations and eventually fines for people who drive or park vehicles in the bus lanes.

For more information, click here.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque families go sledding after record Thanksgiving snowfall
Albuquerque families go sledding after record Thanksgiving snowfall
Police investigate fatal shooting in SW Albuquerque
Police investigate fatal shooting in SW Albuquerque
Local McDonald's open its doors for annual Thanksgiving dinner
Local McDonald's open its doors for annual Thanksgiving dinner
Snow storm doesn’t stop early Black Friday shoppers
Snow storm doesn’t stop early Black Friday shoppers
New Mexico police to crack down on DWI in December
New Mexico police to crack down on DWI in December
Advertisement


New Mexico police to crack down on DWI in December
New Mexico police to crack down on DWI in December
ART set to begin service on Saturday
ART set to begin service on Saturday
Snow storm doesn’t stop early Black Friday shoppers
Snow storm doesn’t stop early Black Friday shoppers
Crews work around the clock to clear snowy roads
Crews work around the clock to clear snowy roads
Nob Hill retail collective hosts grand opening on Small Business Saturday
Nob Hill retail collective hosts grand opening on Small Business Saturday